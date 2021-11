The U.S. Department of Education announced the approval of California’s American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief on Nov. 4.

California’s plan details how the state is using and plans to use ARP ESSER funds to sustain the safe operation of schools and equitably expand opportunity for students who need it most.

As students and states return to school, the department released the Return To School Roadmap, which provides key resources and support for students, parents and educators. ARP funds can be used to support the roadmap’s efforts.

Earlier this year, the department distributed two-thirds of the ARP ESSER funds, totaling $81 billion, throughout the country. The remaining one-third of the funding will be made available once state plans are approved.

California will receive $15 billion total in ARP ESSER funds.

“I am excited to announce approval of California’s plan,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “It is heartening to see, reflected in these state plans, the ways in which states are thinking deeply about how to use American Rescue Plan funds to continue to provide critical support to schools and communities.”