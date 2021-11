USC Shoah Foundation, in partnership with Participant and Focus Features, has released a comprehensive educational initiative for university and upper-level high school educators incorporating Luke Holland’s documentary “Final Account” into its IWitness education platform.

The program, building on USC Shoah Foundation’s history of developing learning tools, will use perpetrator interviews from the last living generation of Adolf Hitler’s Third Reich as a teaching tool for educators and students. As heightened anti-Semitism and the denial of facts about the Holocaust become more common, the program opens classrooms to new perspectives on historical themes like complicity, propaganda and memory.

“Luke wanted this film to be a powerful and memorable message for students, to be shared in classrooms as a way to fight anti-Jewish hate, to transform the stories of these Nazi perpetrators into a tool for good,” said Stephen D. Smith, the Finci-Viterbi executive director of USC Shoah Foundation and UNESCO chair on genocide education.

“Educators need resources to help their students understand the hate they see in their lives today, as well as the hatred of the past,” added Kori Street, incoming interim executive director and senior director of programs and operations for USC Shoah Foundation. “Final Account’s personal narratives offer students insight into the long-lasting power of propaganda, misinformation and hate. Our story-focused methodology guides teachers through this difficult material to inspire their students to be curious, courageous critical thinkers.”

“Final Account,” which premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival, raises timely questions about authority, conformity, national identity and responsibility. The film is a collection of never-before-seen interviews with men and women ranging from former Nazi SS officials to civilians as they reckon with – in different ways – their memories, perceptions and personal appraisals of their roles in the Holocaust.

USC Shoah Foundation’s initiative includes free resources for educators, classroom-ready discussions and activities, clips and content from the film, and a dedicated page on the institute’s IWitness website. For information, visit iwitness.usc.edu.