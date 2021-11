The Petersen Automotive Museum presents a new exhibit that explores the world of hypercars, the fastest and most exclusive cars money can buy.

The exhibit, “Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme,” will open on Dec. 4 and will rotate up to 30 vehicles that highlight what hypercars stand for and why they continue to captivate the global automotive community during its 18-month run.

Vehicles on display include the Aria FXE concept, Bugatti Veyron 16.4, Caparo T1, Devel Sixteen, Ferrari LaFerrari Aperta, Hennessey Venom F5 (Design Model), Koenigsegg Agera RS Final Edition, Laraki Sahara, McLaren Speedtail, NIO EP9, Delage D12, Pagani Huayra Hermes Edition, RAESR Tachyon Speed and Rimac Concept One.

The exhibit will also include two motorcycles that fit the description, including the Lotus C-01 and Aston Martin AMB 001. The Czinger 21C will make occasional, brief appearances, and will be on display for the last two weeks of December 2021.

“Hypercars are a glimpse of the future today,” said Petersen Automotive Museum Executive Director Terry L. Karges. “With this extensive exhibit, we want to nail down what a hypercar is while giving guests the opportunity to view some of the rarest and most luxurious vehicles available.”

The Petersen Museum defines a “hypercar” as a vehicle that exists at the highest echelon of performance, technological advancement, price and rarity. The exhibit will showcase projects from both well-known marques and smaller startups that have fascinated audiences with their unparalleled performance, their cutting-edge technological breakthroughs or simply their beauty.

“Hypercars: The Allure of the Extreme” will be located in the Bruce Meyer Family Gallery and the museum lobby.

The exhibit will be split into two successive parts, the first of which will be on display from Dec. 4 to Sept. 22, 2022. The second wave of vehicles will arrive on Sept. 17, 2022, and leave on May 14, 2023.

For information, visit petersen.org.