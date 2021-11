SoCal Museums is continuing its tradition of putting art and culture under the Christmas tree with its SoCal Museums Holiday Gift Guide.

The guide features a wide range of inventive and whimsical items, such as ornaments, prints, catalogues and puzzles, all priced under $50.

SoCal Museums, comprising marketing and communications professionals from more than 65 museums across Southern California, aims to increase visitation to and awareness of museums in the region.

“We are so thrilled to welcome visitors to our museums and cultural institutions once again. Our gift guides are a joyful way to connect with our audiences and spotlight some of the unique and exciting products featured at museums across Southern California,” said Lucy Spriggs, SoCal Museums president.

Gifts from Los Angeles County museums include a Bruce the Shark float from the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, “Alison Saar: Of Aether and Earthe” from the Armory Center for the Arts, porcelain miniature penguins from Aquarium of the Pacific, hand-felted animal slippers from Craft Contemporary and a Takashi Murakami rainbow plus flower pin from The Broad.

The complete gift guide can be viewed by visiting socalmuseums.org/gift-guide-2021.