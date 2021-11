A man who barricaded himself in a van and became involved in a five-hour standoff with police near Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive on Nov. 27 was found dead inside the vehicle, police said.

The Beverly Hills Police Department received calls at approximately 6:08 p.m. about a van blocking traffic near Wilshire Boulevard and Linden Drive. Officers found the van blocking the eastbound lanes of Wilshire Boulevard and attempted to contact the driver, who drove away, BHPD Lt. Giovanni Trejo said. Officers followed the van, which ran a red light at Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive before abruptly coming to a stop in the intersection, Trejo added. The driver exited the van momentarily but saw police and quickly reentered the vehicle, he said.

Officer surrounded the vehicle and a SWAT team was called. The driver attempted to hide inside the van by placing aluminum foil and other items in the windows, Trejo said. Officers made numerous unsuccessful attempts to communicate with the driver. After a long period of no communication, SWAT officers entered the van and located the unresponsive male driver. Beverly Hills Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man at the scene.

The Los Angeles County Office of Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating the cause of death and the man’s name was not released. BHPD detectives are also investigating the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the BHPD at (310)550-4951.