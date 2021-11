Casting has been announced for For The Record and The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts’ production of “Love Actually Live,” the multimedia concert celebration of the beloved holiday film.

Broadway and television star Aaron Lazar (“The Last Ship,” “A Little Night Music,” “Les Misérables”) joins the lineup, alongside singer Brian McKnight Jr., American Idol fourth place finalist Anthony Fedorov, actor Michael Thomas Grant (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”) and RCA recording artist Nina Nelson, who is a member of the girl group Citizen Queen.

Returning cast members include recording artist Rex Smith, Broadway star Doug Kreeger (“Les Misérables”), recording artist James Byous, singer Gabriela Carillo, recording artist Tomasina Abate and actor Emily Lopez.

Performances of the Los Angeles tradition will be held from Nov. 27 to Dec. 31.

In “Love Actually Live,” film and live action intertwin throughout a London setting as actors reimagine the film’s hit sound track, including “Christmas is All Around,” “Trouble with Love” and “Both Sides Now.”

“In returning once again to our Bram Goldsmith stage, ‘Love Actually Live’ provides the opportunity to celebrate together, in person, with the people we love in a year when it’s needed the most,” said The Wallis’ Artistic Director Paul Crewes. “It is always a pleasure to collaborate with our For The Record family, and I’m grateful for the possibility to be sharing this very unique experience with Los Angeles audiences once again.”

For information and tickets, visit thewallis.org/love or call (310)746-4000.