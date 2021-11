Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra will launch its 2021-22 season with two celebrated masterworks on Nov. 13.

At University of California Los Angeles’ Royce Hall, Music Director Jaime Martín will lead acclaimed pianist Jeffrey Kahane on Mozart’s “Piano Concerto No. 22” in E-flat major, noted for its colorful interplay between piano and woodwinds.

Martín also will conduct Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 3” in E-flat major, considered among the composer’s greatest works.

“We have planned a wonderful musical celebration to welcome patrons back to the concert hall to, once again, savor LACO’s artistry and experience the power, emotion and joy of live music,” Martín said. “It will be a true ‘family affair’ with LACO’s remarkable Conductor Laureate Jeffrey Kahane joining us on piano to open the program. I have tremendous respect and admiration for Jeffrey and am deeply honored to, once again, share the stage with him, especially for this significant concert.”

The concert, which marks the orchestra’s full return to the concert hall since the pandemic shuttered live performances more than 18 months ago, is the first of 13 orchestral, chamber and new music programs offered this season by LACO.

“LACO is thrilled to return to a full season of live performances,” executive director Ben Cadwallader said. “The opening program embraces the orchestra’s legacy as one of the world’s leading Mozart interpreters while also showcasing its stellar artistic leadership.”

Tickets start at $29 and can be purchased online at laco.org or by calling (213)622-7001 x1.