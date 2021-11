The Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will present the online project “Korean Art in America: USC Pacific Asia Museum,” which will be uploaded to KCCLA’s YouTube channel.

The new virtual tour series features exhibitions and collections of Korean art in major American museums. It also launches a docent-led inside look at the Korean Gallery at the USC Pacific Asia Museum.

The USC Pacific Asia Museum is the only university museum in the U.S. dedicated exclusively to the arts and culture of Asia and the Pacific Islands. The museum’s mission is to further intercultural understanding through the arts of Asia and the Pacific Islands. Since 1971, USC Pacific Asia Museum has served a broad audience of students, families, adults and scholars through its education and outreach programs.

The Korean Gallery episode is led by Rebecca S. Hall, a curator at USC Pacific Asia Museum. Hall gives an introduction to Korean art, focusing on Korean artifacts at the museum and their history.

USC Pacific Asia Museum made its first acquisition of a Korean object in 1972, and its Korean collection now includes more than 270 items. The Arts of Korea Gallery, which was inaugurated in 2007 and renovated in 2012, showcases ceramics and paintings, including “Ritual Vessel with Inlaid Golden Eyes” and “Cloud Designs and Screen with Hunting Scenes of Joseon Dynasty.”

The online project was designed for the KCCLA audience to conveniently enjoy programs through numerous online platforms, such as the KCCLA official website, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

To view the series, visit youtu.be/xdxz7vonk_s.