As the holiday season gears up, Hollywood and Highland has many events planned to get Angelenos in the Christmas spirit.

Toy soldiers, carolers, the Sugar Plum Fairy and Jolly Old Saint Nicholas will make appearances throughout the coming weeks.

The pop a cappella group Jingle 5 Carolers will perform every Thursday and Saturday from 2-6 p.m. in the Awards Walk and the Hollywood pop-up. The group’s last performance will be Dec. 23.

Every Saturday and Sunday from 2-4 p.m. Santa and his elf helper will be available for socially-distanced photo opportunities. The last day to get a photo with Father Christmas is Dec. 19.

An assortment of other holiday entertainment, including candy cane stilt walkers, a sing-along Sugar Plum Fairy, toy soldier dancers, ballerinas and a holiday jazz band will make appearances.

For information, visit hollywoodandhighland.com.