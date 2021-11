Dallas-based mixed media artist Giovanni Valderas created his first public guerrilla-style, urban installation project in Los Angeles in the week before Thanksgiving.

Valderas looks to cultivate social and civic engagement through public placement of several small cardboard “sad house piñatas” near Beverly Grove and Fairfax.

The project aims to highlight cultures that are an integral part of the fabric of the L.A. community and also to create awareness, reflection and empathy by provoking discussion around affordable housing issues and displacement.

Inspired by the brightly-painted homes found in predominantly Latinx communities, “Casita Triste” blurs the boundaries between craft, art object, advocacy and sentimental offering.

The sad houses intentionally adopt anthropomorphized elements, prompting the viewer to empathize with the fragility, history and experiences of the community.

Valderas constructed his houses at Craft in America Center on Nov. 16 before they were dispersed throughout the surrounding community.