Griffith Observatory is hosting an online broadcast of the near-total lunar eclipse from 10 p.m. Nov. 18 to 4:05 a.m. on Nov. 19.

Weather permitting, the observatory will stream images of the eclipse, which occurs when the moon passes partway into the inner dark shadow, or umbra, cast by the Earth.

From Nov. 18-19, 97% of the round disk of the full moon will slowly move into the dark shadow, making the moon grow dim. It will glow with a copper or red color as a result of sunlight being filtered and bent through the Earth’s atmosphere.

If skies are clear, the eclipse will be visible to the unaided eye from anywhere in southern California. It is safe to view the eclipse without any eye protection.

The next total lunar eclipse visible in Los Angeles will be from May 15-16, 2022.

Griffith Observatory is not conducting onsite public viewing and will not be open during the broadcast.

A time-lapse version of the lunar eclipse will be available on the Griffith Observatory’s YouTube channel by 6 a.m. on Nov. 19.

For information and to stream the event, visit griffithobservatory.org.