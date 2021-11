Organizers for the Frieze art fair have accommodated a request by the city of Beverly Hills to incorporate the city into the name of the organization’s West Coast production, which was originally presented as Frieze L.A.

Now called Frieze Week in Beverly Hills, the art fair will be held from Feb. 17 to 20 at the future site of One Beverly Hills, 9900 Wilshire Blvd. While that is the official address of the event, the public will have access to programming and installations at Greystone Mansion and Gardens, in Beverly Gardens Park and on Rodeo Drive.

“I know this is going to be extremely successful,” Vice Mayor Lili Bosse said during the Beverly Hills City Council study session Nov. 2. “I can venture to say it will probably be your most successful Frieze that you’ve done. The ones that you did in Los Angeles – the one in Beverly Hills will far surpass that. I feel confident.”

The international art fair originally launched as Frieze London in 2003 and eventually expanded to New York in 2012. The inaugural Frieze L.A. was held in 2019 at Paramount Studios, its West Coast home until this year.

Curator Christine Messineo said Beverly Hills and the city shield will be used on promotions, and local businesses will be prioritized and marketed to VIPs and visitors. She said the Beverly Hilton, the Maybourne and The Peninsula are among the businesses to partner with Frieze Week in Beverly Hills thus far.

As part of the event, organizers will install 10 to 15 sculptures at Beverly Gardens Park and in the medians of Rodeo Drive. Messineo said Frieze Sculpture Beverly Hills is looking to highlight California artists in the process.

“I’m approaching certain galleries that I know are important to involve, and then we also have an open application process for the galleries that have already been accepted into the fair,” she said.

The city’s Arts and Culture Commission’s docent program will launch alongside the program and will highlight the city’s “exceptional” permanent collection, Messineo said.

Frieze Week in Beverly Hills will also include dance performances at Greystone Mansion and Gardens. Messineo said organizers will “extend early and complimentary access to ticketing” to city residents.

The fair itself will showcase contemporary art with approximately 80 galleries participating.

The council agreed to waive approximately $73,000 in permits and fees for the event, which pale in comparison to “the value that is brought by the art” that will be on hand, Councilman Lester Friedman said.

“This is absolutely the type of event that we have to have in Beverly Hills,” he said.

Councilmen Julian Gold and John Mirisch thanked Frieze organizers for addressing the concerns that the council raised last week.

“We are protective of our brand, just as Frieze is protective of its brand, as it should be,” Gold said. “I think, together, the two brands are truly synergistic. … I think our community’s going to love it.”

Mayor Robert Wunderlich said the event is “absolutely in line” with Beverly Hills values.

“This could be the start of a beautiful relationship, and I hope that it is,” he added.