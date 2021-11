Metro Goldwyn Mayer and United Artists Releasing have partnered with the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising for a limited time “House of Gucci” exhibit at the FIDM Museum.

The exhibit, which will run through Dec. 4, coincides with the release of the “House of Gucci” film.

The movie is inspired by the shocking true story of the family behind the Italian fashion empire. When Patrizia Reggiani (Lady Gaga), an outsider from humble beginnings, marries into the Gucci family, her unbridled ambition begins to unravel the family legacy and triggers a reckless spiral of betrayal, decadence, revenge and ultimately, murder.

Presenting an exclusive mix of never-before-seen House of Gucci photography, film footage and costumes curated by costume designer Janty Yates, the exhibition offers audiences an immersive experience and backstage access to director Ridley Scott’s upcoming drama, which also stars Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek and Al Pacino.

“Making this film has been an extraordinarily rewarding experience, and this exhibition serves as an extension and showcase of the terrific work by my remarkable team of artists,” Scott said.

FIDM will host a series of activities around the “House of Gucci” exhibit for its past, present and future students.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, and is free to the public.

For information, visit fidmmuseum.org.