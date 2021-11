Korea Arts Foundation of America and Korean Cultural Center Los Angeles will present “The 17th Korea Arts Foundation of America Award Recipient Exhibition: Club Homo Hill” from Nov. 5-19.

The exhibition will be held at the Korean Cultural Center Art Gallery, located at 5505 Wilshire Blvd.

“Club Homo Hill” is the hottest new queer utopian space birthed from the ruptures of migration, yearning and pain that divides people from their lineage and from the invalidations of their existence by nations and families.

“Club Homo Hill” embraces its mediated, complex, hybrid and transformational nature to offer myriad bodies transitioning, spilling, breaking apart, coming together and metamorphosing. Its multiple facades invite the viewer to straddle the divide between cultures and to inhabit a space of indeterminacy.

The exhibition is the gathering of a speculative collectivity centered around multiplicity, contradictions and temporal and spatial entanglements through and beyond ideas of bodies, places and nations.

An opening reception will be held from 6:30-8 p.m. on Nov. 5. For information, visit kccla.org.