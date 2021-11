Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón on Nov. 17 launched a victim-centered, pre-filing diversion program for youth.

“This program will help repair the immense harm that criminal behavior inflicts on our community by giving crime victims the opportunity to actively participate in the restorative justice process,” Gascón said.

“While victims cannot generally attend the juvenile court process, through restorative justice, we can give crime victims a chance to be a meaningful part of the process to determine appropriate restitution and resolution,” added Jessica Ellis, executive director of Centinela Youth Services and the Everychild Restorative Justice Center.

Eligible youth may avoid criminal charges by agreeing to participate in an individually-tailored program to address the underlying issues that contribute to criminal behavior, such as mental health needs or substance use. Community-based service providers will assess participants, connect them to services, prepare them for restorative justice conferences with crime victims and monitor the completion of the agreed-upon terms of the program.

Victims and survivors will have a voice in determining participant agreements while also having an opportunity to be heard in a meaningful way, Gascón added. The program applies to people under the age of 18.

Gascón said the restorative justice model has proven to support public safety and community healing. It also addresses racial disparity within the criminal legal system and mass incarceration by diverting young people away from jails and prisons.

For information, visit da.lacounty.gov.