The California African American Museum announced that curator and arts writer Essence Harden will join the museum’s staff as visual arts curator, effective Dec. 13.

“Essence Harden has been a collaborator and friend to CAAM for years, so we are delighted to now welcome them to the CAAM staff,” Executive Director Cameron Shaw said. “Essence is deeply enmeshed in contemporary art communities throughout California, and we look forward to them bringing those experiences, relationships and passions to the work at CAAM.”

As an independent curator, Harden curated the 2018 solo exhibition “Shinique Smith: Refuge” and co-curated the 2019 group exhibition “Plumb Line: Charles White and the Contemporary,” both at CAAM. Harden has also curated exhibitions at Los Angeles Contemporary Exhibitions, Museum of the African Diaspora, El Segundo Museum of Art and Oakland Museum of California, and is part of the curatorial team for the Orange County Museum of Art’s 2022 California Biennial.

“I’m excited to join the CAAM team as a visual arts curator,” Harden said. “CAAM has been an incredible point of access for Los Angeles, and I look forward to supporting artists, highlighting the work of collectors and collectives, and cultivating scholarship on Black visual culture and the west.”

A 2018 recipient of the Creative Capital-Andy Warhol Foundation Arts Writers Grant and a 2020 Annenberg Innovation Lab Civic Media Fellow, Harden graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s in history and received a master’s degree from the Department of African American Studies at the University of California, Berkeley. Currently, Harden is a Ph.D. candidate in African Diaspora Studies at UC Berkeley.