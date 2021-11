The California African American Museum announced that curator, arts administrator and community leader Isabelle Lutterodt will join the museum’s staff as deputy director, effective Dec. 2.

Lutterodt was appointed to the role by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Since 2015, Lutterodt has been the director of Barnsdall Art Park and its facilities, including the Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.

“I am deeply honored to have been appointed by Gov. Newsom to join the team at CAAM as deputy director,” Lutterodt said. “CAAM has played a significant role in shaping my understanding of the importance of engaging communities in dialogue through exhibitions and public programs. I look forward to building on the museum’s dynamic curatorial vision, expanding its educational programs, increasing access to the collections and uplifting the achievements of African Americans throughout California’s history.”

At Barnsdall Park, Lutterodt oversaw various facilities including Barnsdall Art Center, Barnsdall Junior Arts Center, Barnsdall Junior Arts Center Gallery and Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery.

“On behalf of our board of directors and staff, we are thrilled to welcome Isabelle Lutterodt to CAAM,” Executive Director Cameron Shaw said. “Her deep experience leading civic art institutions, combined with her commitments to contemporary art, local history and community engagement, will undoubtedly serve CAAM well, as we strive to engage with even wider audiences in Los Angeles, the West and beyond.”

Prior to her stint at Barnsdall Park, Lutterodt was director of visual arts at Angels Gate Cultural Center in San Pedro, and exhibition coordinator and exhibition manager at University Art Gallery, UC San Diego.

Lutterodt holds a bachelor’s degree in art with a minor in African American Studies from Guilford College, Greensboro, North Carolina, as well as a master of fine arts degree in photography from California Institute of the Arts, and a master’s in art museum and gallery studies from the University of Leicester, United Kingdom.