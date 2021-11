Hundreds of volunteers and participants gathered on Oct. 31 for Big Sunday’s 12th annual Spooky Sunday, one of the country’s largest Halloween community service events.

Big Sunday aims to give children and their families, many of whom would not get another opportunity, a chance to enjoy the fun and festive holiday with the community. Volunteers hold special events and donate costumes and candy to families in need.

As in prior years, Big Sunday’s signature trunk-or-treat event included more than 40 decorated cars parked around the Big Sunday headquarters, allowing children and their families to move from car to car collecting treats.

Aside from the sweet treats, guests could participate in a haunted maze, spooky story time, treat bag decorating, a pumpkin patch, games, reptile exhibit, magic acts and arts and crafts.