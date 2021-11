The city of Beverly Hills is warning the public about flyers with hate speech that were found shortly after 6 a.m. on Nov. 28.

The Beverly Hills Police Department received a call from a resident who reported receiving a flyer containing hate speech in their front yard. Police searched the area and found flyers inside plastic bags containing rice for weight that were distributed to homes on several blocks in the northeast area of the city, authorities said.

The flyers were on single 8.5-by-11-inch sheets of paper and included propaganda-style hate speech related to the COVID-19 pandemic and Jewish people, authorities said. BHPD and public works personnel canvassed the area and collected all of the flyers.

Police are investigating and attempting to identify who distributed the flyers. The incident occurred on the first day of Hanukkah. The BHPD will increase patrols throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season, police said.

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident involving the flyers is urged to call the BHPD at (310)550-4951. Members of the public are also encouraged to call 911 if they witness suspicious activity.