The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures will screen more than 100 films and public programs through January 2022.

Events will include works by Chloé Zhao, Roberto Gavaldón, Satyajit Ray and Hayao Miyazaki.

“We have been thrilled by the overwhelmingly positive response to our inaugural programs. We feel the excitement growing among film lovers to experience the Academy Museum as a new destination to watch films and learn more about their creation and their impact,” said Jacqueline Stewart, chief artistic and programming officer at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

The screenings and programs will highlight the work of academy branches and filmmaking crafts, and feature films from the golden age of Mexican cinema, Austrian emigrés who helped shape Hollywood, contemporary Afghan cinema and Oscar-winning films.

“The museum’s programming teams have worked to develop a robust and dynamic schedule of screenings and discussions that inspire our visitors to dive deeper into our exhibitions,” said Bernardo Rondeau, senior director of film programs for the museum. “While the schedule certainly offers something for everyone, we also encourage visitors to allow themselves to be introduced to new directors and artists, genres and topics.”

For a full schedule of events, visit academymuseum.org.