Civic officials from Los Angeles and West Hollywood worked together to improve the local community in this photograph from the Oct. 7, 1993, issue of the Beverly Press and Park Labrea News. National Council of Jewish Women Los Angeles President Reesa Hahn, left, was joined by former Los Angeles Mayor Richard Riordan, West Hollywood Mayor Pro Tempore Abbe Land and Los Angeles City Councilman Zev Yaroslavsky for a graffiti removal and clean-up project in the Fairfax District. The officials joined a group of 50 people, including students from Fairfax High School, in making the neighborhood better. Land said she was happy to represent West Hollywood in helping to keep areas along the two cities’ common border clean.