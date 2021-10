The city of West Hollywood resumed service for The PickUp, WeHo’s free weekend ride, with a soft-launch on Oct. 8.

The PickUp travels along Santa Monica Boulevard in a loop with stops in each direction between North Robertson Boulevard and North La Brea Avenue. It runs on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Specific modifications to The PickUp will limit ridership to 50% of maximum capacity to assist riders in maintaining social distance. Properly worn masks will be required to board and may not be removed while aboard trolleys. Modifications may impact service efficiency and frequency of PickUp timetables.

The PickUp is a fun, flirtatious and lighthearted trolley service that was launched by the city of West Hollywood as a pilot program in 2013. The program was continued in 2014 and, in 2015, a route extension was approved along Santa Monica Boulevard in a loop with stops in each direction. Service was paused in March 2020 following the city’s emergency declaration.

The PickUp reduces driving while intoxicated. Launched with a bright palette of illustrated graphic pop-art characters, The PickUp has evolved to feature newly refreshed photo-based characters with new typefaces, logos and designs.

For information, visit wehopickup.com.