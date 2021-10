Village Well Books & Coffee welcomes real-life witches and tarot card readers Amanda Yates Garcia and Thea Wirsching for a Halloween season discussion on Friday, Oct. 22, from 7-8:30 p.m. Known as the Oracle of Los Angeles, Garcia has been practicing witchcraft and tarot for decades. Wirsching is author of “The American Renaissance Tarot,” and the pair will discuss the book and share thoughts on spirituality and trauma healing. Tickets are $10. 9900 Culver Blvd. shop.village-well.com.