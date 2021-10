Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau are investigating the fatal shooting of a woman on Oct. 28 in an apartment building in the 7300 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood.

Deputies from the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station received calls at approximately 7:30 p.m. about gunfire at the building. They found the female adult victim in a hallway suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. The victim was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department has not determined the motive and no information about a suspect was available. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323)890-5500. Tips may also be made anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling (800)222-TIPS or visiting lacrimestoppers.org.