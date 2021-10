The Skirball Cultural Center will host the Los Angeles debut presentation of “Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” from Oct. 7 through Feb. 20.

Organized by the Museum of Pop Culture (MoPOP), Seattle, under license by ViacomCBS Consumer Products, the comprehensive exhibition showcases Star Trek’s enduring impact on culture, art and technology.

The exhibition also explores how the show broke boundaries with its daring vision of cooperation and inclusion, mirroring the Skirball’s commitment to welcome people of all communities and generations to participate in cultural experiences that celebrate discovery and hope.

“When I arrived at the Skirball last July, we were in the middle of the first COVID surge. Hearing the words ‘live long and prosper’ sounded really good,” said Skirball Cultural Center President and CEO Jessie Kornberg. “All of these months later, I am overcome with gratitude that we can reopen our full museum and on-campus activities with this exhibition as our headliner.

“‘Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds’ highlights how the essential Jewish values that animate our work at the Skirball – welcome the stranger, honor memory, seek learning, pursue justice, build community, and show kindness – are the same touchstones of Star Trek’s fictional future, and the key to what made the series so appealing to its audiences. Star Trek’s universe feels hopeful because the characters live these values, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to celebrate our shared ideals.”

The exhibition will feature an array of rare artifacts, set pieces and props from the television series and films, many of which have never been on display in Los Angeles.

Highlights include Captain Kirk’s command chair and navigation console from the original series, Spock’s tunic worn by Lenoard Nimoy, Lt. Uhura’s dress worn by Nichelle Nichols, Captain Picard’s uniform worn by Patrick Stewart, original scripts and spaceship filming models of the U.S.S. Enterprise.

“Star Trek depicts a future where members of a diverse team work together, strengthened by their unique qualities and backgrounds,” Skirball Museum Director Sheri Bernstein said. “This hopeful vision resonates deeply with the Skirball’s commitment to help build a society in which everyone belongs and is valued for their unique contributions. I can’t think of a more apt exhibition to help us welcome our community back than the phenomenal Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds.”

Tickets for October are on sale now. For information, visit skirball.org.