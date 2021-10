Chamber music lovers won’t want to miss a performance by Salastina on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 8-10 p.m. on the courtyard of UCLA’s Fowler Museum. The program includes works by Frédéric Chopin and Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $40; $10 for students. 308 Charles E. Young Drive North. salastina.org/concerts.