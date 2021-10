Spend an evening with Brazilian-born songwriter Rodrigo Amarante on Friday, Oct. 22, at 8 p.m. at the Ford Amphitheatre. The concert marks Amarante’s first performance after the release of his second solo album, “Drama.” Puerto Rican artist Pachyman opens the show. Tickets start at $35. 2580 Cahuenga Blvd. East. theford.com.