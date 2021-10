Fanny’s opens

In conjunction with the grand opening of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on Sept. 30, Fanny’s is now open for daytime dining. During its soft opening, the limited menu includes sandwiches, salads and small plates. Dine on the outdoor patio or cafe’s communal tables from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Restaurateurs Bill Chait and Carl Schuster will launch a more expansive lunch service later in the month, followed by formal dinner service in November. Executive Chef Raphael Francois’ dinner menu will include tableside preparation, jacketed captains and craft cocktails. The two-story restaurant is named after the legendary entertainer Fanny Brice, who was portrayed by Barbra Streisand in her Oscar-winning role in Funny Girl in 1968. fannysammp.com 6067 Wilshire Blvd.

Terrazza Beachside Patio

Through Oct. 15, the restaurant is offering a special lunch and dinner menu. For lunch, enjoy roasted marinated beet salad and grilled fish of the day. On the dinner menu, choose from grilled octopus, Mary’s roasted chicken and chocolate brownies with Tahitian vanilla gelato. 910 Ocean Way, Santa Monica, (310)581-5533.

Cafe Gratitude Dine LA menus

Plant-based restaurant Cafe Gratitude is offering a takeaway four-course prix fixe dinner menu for $35 per person. Executive Chef Dreux Ellis has created “I Am Gracious,” offering greens and grains, and the “I Am Extraordinary,” a popular coconut, bacon, lettuce, tomato and avocado sandwich. Beverages include cold pressed juice or canned Nomadica wine for an additional $2. Other menu items include a warm butternut squash dip, forbidden black rice bowl and key lime cheesecake. Dinner is from 4-9 p.m. 639 N. Larchmont Blvd., (323)580-6383; 512 Rose Ave., (424)231-8000; and 300 S. Santa Fe Ave., (213)929-5580.

Dine LA menu at Bourbon Steak

The MINA Group’s classic Bourbon Steak at the Americana in Glendale, is offering a Dine LA dinner menu starting at $79 per person. Highlights include a Westholme Australian Wagyu sirloin cap and Wagyu ragu. The sirloin cap is seasoned with Yemenite spices, Morrocan tomato sauce, shishito and charred scallion. The Wagyu ragu is offered for a $24 supplement, and is served atop gnocchi sardi with pancetta, Grana Padano and a red wine demi glaze. Autumn-inspired options include “Mama Mina’s falafel,” roasted squash and saffron soup, and a dukkah-spiced pork shank. A honeyed baklava sundae with lavender ice cream is served for dessert. 237 S. Brand Blvd., (818)839-4130.

LOAM at The Ace Hotel

Downtown L.A.’s Ace Hotel reopened the ground floor dining space with a new culinary concept, LOAM. In the former “Best Girl” space, LOAM’s focus is on hyper-local, seasonal vegetables. Executive Chef Joshua Guarneri (The Hearth & Hound), is providing full-service dinner and drinks. The cocktail program focuses on fresh ingredients with a healthy selection of low-ABV and zero-proof options, plus local craft beers and a robust selection of California natural and organic wines. Brunch and lunch to follow in coming weeks. 929 S. Broadway, (213)235-9660.

Dine LA at Jamaica Bay Inn

The beachside restaurant with a harbor view is offering a lunch, brunch and dinner Dine LA menu. Start the day with a glass of sparkling wine and orange juice, along with a beachside scramble, fried chicken, French toast or crispy avocado taco. As the sun goes down, return for a Mongolian beef short rib or butternut squash ravioli. The lunch and brunch menu are $25 per person, and the dinner is $55 per person. 14160 Palawan Way, (310)439-3033.

Mediterranean menu at Bacari

Many of Bacari’s beloved dishes are featured on the restaurant’s Dine LA brunch, lunch and dinner menus. Choose one of Bacari’s Mediterranean cicchetti-style dishes during brunch, such as French fries topped with a fried egg and special “bcn” sauce. Also available is shakshouka made with rustic tomato sauce, bell peppers, a sous vide egg and a baguette. Brunch is $25 per person with a choice of two dishes. The three-course dinner menu is $35 per person and begins with a cheese and salami plate. Main dish options include shawarma tacos or pan seared sea bass. For dessert, diners have a choice between bread pudding or malabi, a rosewater custard, shaved coconut, hibiscus flower syrup and candied pistachio. 8030 3/4 W. 3rd St., (323)452-9145.

Angelini Osteria’s 20th Anniversary

Since opening its doors in 2001, Angelini Osteria has become one of Los Angeles’ most celebrated Italian restaurants. Through Oct. 10, Angelini’s will serve a “comeback” evening special. The fare on Oct. 7 includes Fegato alla Veneziana, veal liver sauteed with butter, onions and white wine. On Oct. 8, diners will enjoy Stinco di Vitello, a roasted veal shank. On Oct. 9, diners can look forward to porchetta (pork leg), and on Oct. 10, veal with prosciutto di parma, white wine and sage. The daily specials are available for dine-in only. 7313 -7321 Beverly Blvd., (323)297-0070.

Urban Plates Plate Pass

Celebrating its 10th anniversary, Urban Plates is giving away one-month memberships to Plate Pass, a subscription program that makes individual entrées $10 or less. The offer applies to all Urban Plates locations for dine-in or takeout. Sign up on the Urban Plates app through Oct. 31 to enjoy entrées for $10 and items on the $10 Everyday Menu for $9 for the first month. Guests who sign up save an average of $40 per month using the program. Visit urbanplates.com/plate-pass. 12746-3 Jefferson Blvd., (424)256-7274.