Join the Fowler Museum for an online discussion with photographer Kennedi Carter and curator Taylor Renee Aldridge on the exhibition “Photo Cameroon: Studio Portraiture 1970-1990s” on Thursday, Oct. 21, at 4 p.m. at the Fowler Museum. The program will explore Carter’s recent series Flexing/New Realm, which features portraits of friends in historically-inspired costumes and poses. Carter is a fine art and editorial photographer who primarily focuses on Black subjects. The program is co-presented with California African American Museum. Admission is free but reservations are required. eventbrite.com/e/dress-and-power-with-kennedi-carter-and-taylor-renee-aldridge-tickets-176738418367.