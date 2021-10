Beverly Press and Park Labrea News publishers Michael and Karen Villalpando attended the 63rd Annual Los Angeles Press Club Southern California Journalism awards on Saturday, Oct. 16, at the Millenium Biltmore Hotel. The newspapers were finalists for “BEST ISSUE: A publication, supplement or special issue from a single day, demonstrating outstanding art direction, layout and/or graphics,” for the Feb. 6, 2020, “30 years on the masthead” issue. Honored at the event were Sanjay Gupta, Mark Brown, Sean Penn, Bari Weiss and dozens of other journalists.