When director Mike Flanagan’s “Doctor Sleep” premiered, the horror auteur made a dramatic turn. Once a master of brisk pacing, jolting, mind-bending flicks, his Stephen King adaptation spent more time on characters, merely peppering eerie, spooky moments across a notably longer runtime considering the genre.

That dramatic inkling also worked well across a couple haunted house Netflix series he oversaw, though the first, “The Haunting of Hill House,” still rocked some major scares. With that anthology on indefinite hiatus, Flanagan leaves cursed residences aside, upgrading to an entire island primed for tragedy and terror.

“Midnight Mass” once more embraces Flanagan’s affinity for horror-drama hybrid storytelling in a highly addictive limited series. Don’t assume “drama” is code for dull, boring or slow. Challenging monstrous masters like “Pan’s Labyrinth’s” Guillermo del Toro, this one packs a host of themes into seven hour-long episodes.

The first three episodes unfold with a moderate pace, introducing Riley (Zach Gilford) at his darkest hour, sobering up to realize he killed someone whilst driving. Years later, he returns home to Crockett Island, a struggling fishing community isolated from all that the mainland has to offer: stores, opportunity, diverse points of view and, for Riley, mandated AA meetings.

That’s not a problem for Father Paul (Hamish Linklater), a sub for the island’s long-running Monsignor Pruitt currently recovering from an illness on the mainland. The committed priest makes the rounds, gets to know everyone in town and even has time to do some quite remarkable feats.

The arrival of both Paul and Riley also invites some peculiar events big and small that challenge the faith and temperament of a dwindling community. To say more undoes the power of each episode’s major reveals, more so come the third episode onward.

In “Hill House,” Flanagan refused to take sides in the oft oversimplified battle between science and religion. Traces of that topic eventually arrive, but “Midnight Mass” focuses more on region’s role in everyday life, especially a modest parish community.

The louder voices represent the faith rather poorly, embodied in both mindless talking heads like Mayor Wade (Michael Trucco) and obnoxious fanatic Bev Keane (Samantha Sloyan), so sure in her exceptionality and interpretation of the good word.

Bev’s confidence in the unknown serves as a pointed warning. She often, quite quickly, attaches biblical diagnosis to things others might, rightly, pause and debate before establishing as absolute truth. She’s nearly a caricature as tiresome as “The Mist’s” Mrs. Carmody, spewing condemnations loosed from self-reflection.

Alas, current events from the last several years prove horror film cliches are a bit too on the nose. Bev’s superiority, her belief in a direct link to the divine, feels like a middle finger to all those public figures mistaking hubris for God’s will. Bev is a necessary evil, an obligation in stories about religion.

But if evil exists, hopefully its opposite does as well. The power of belief can be a source of power – it’s on display across every episode – but also a comfort and even the starting point to contemplate those bigger questions. What happens when we die? How might life turn out if we chose a different path?

Bev’s antithesis arrives in the form of local teacher Erin (Kate Siegel), once anti-religion but now devout, and Riley, a former altar boy turned atheist. Their private conversations – perhaps a bit preachy at points but satisfying and well phrased nonetheless – serve as the series’ soul, its primary messaging.

While things begin a bit chatty, the second half is an explosive experience. Those revelations never jump the shark, and the visual effects add a sense of realism.

Along for the ride are a whole lotta of Flanagan regulars: Siegel, Sloyan, Henry Thomas (Elliott from “E.T.”) as Riley’s father, Alex Essoe as aging town elder Mildred Gunning, Annabeth Gish (“The X-Files”) as the local doc and Sheriff Hassan (“iZombie’s” Rahul Kohli). They join several other incredible performances, especially from Linklater, whose performance runs the gamut of emotional trajectories.

“Midnight Mass” is a splendid way to kick off the Halloween season, thoughtful at first before cutting to the core come the final moments, all thanks to a writer-director with incredible commitment to craft and spirituality. May Flanagan keep going down this richer path, never forgetting the importance of characters and those visual splendors that go bump in the night.