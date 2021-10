Don’t miss a rare opportunity to hear Mick Ebeling, founder of Not Impossible Labs, speak on Wednesday, Oct. 27, at 6 p.m. at PS1 Pluralistic School in Santa Monica. With his mantra of “commit, then figure it out,” Ebeling founded the social innovation lab and production company Not Impossible on the premise that nothing is impossible. Admission is free and open to the public; RSVP requested. 1225 Broadway. psone.org.