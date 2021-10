Join Jon Lovett and friends for “Lovett Or Leave It: Live Or Else” on Thursday, Oct. 7, at 8 p.m. at Cinelounge Outdoors. Take a deep dive into what’s going on in the news. The special guests will be Phoebe Robinson and Fortune Feimster. The series continues every Thursday at 8 p.m. Admission is $25 and proof of vaccination is required. 1625 N. Las Palmas Ave. (323)924-1644, arenascreen.com.