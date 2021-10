As the city of West Hollywood continues to recover from the pandemic, city leaders are optimistic about the city’s future, citing several upcoming projects and programs during the inaugural state of the city address on Oct. 21.

The theme of the evening was “Moving Forward Together,” and City Manager David Wilson said before the community does so, it should reflect on the successes of the last year.

Wilson, who has served as city manager since July, said that throughout the pandemic the city has worked to keep its residents safe. Since March 2020, the city has allocated more than $2.5 million in direct support to residents for rental assistance and meal programs.

About $1.2 million was spent to help the city’s business community on Outzone dining, mediation services with landlords and waived building fees. Because of the effort, the city was nominated as a finalist for the L.A. Economic Development Committee Eddy Awards, which annually recognize leadership in economic development in business, education and government.

And though those efforts gave relief to much of the community, Wilson said the city is now focused on how best to transition out of pandemic shutdowns.

“As we are all working towards recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, returning to some sense of normalcy is something that everyone in our community has in common, and it goes much farther than financial recovery,” he said. “We want a holistic recover for our community members.”

Part of the recovery starts with the reopening of city facilities, Wilson said, which will be done with vaccination and mask requirements in place. Although the city is still taking safety precautions, Wilson said there’s much to look forward to in the year to come, including new sustainability projects, the opening of West Hollywood Park and continued partnerships to address homelessness.

As the city plans for future growth, leaders are enacting policies that ensure the growth is sustainable, Wilson said. The city recently enacted a ban on single-use plastics in restaurants, and a program to ensure the city’s tree canopy becomes part of future growth is working its way through the Planning Commission.

The City Council is also considering a proposal that would help West Hollywood Achieve Carbon neutrality by 2045.

“I’ve been here for just over 10 years and what’s most exciting, I think, about the pivot our city is taking is that we are becoming a truly sustainable place,” Councilman John D’Amico said. “We are making sure we can sustain a level of existence in our city that is important and can be counted on for generations to come.”

Additionally, Ric Abramson, the manager of the Urban Design + Architecture Studio, is expected to launch the city’s first electric vehicle fast-charging station in December. The WeHo Plus Tesla Supercharger Station will comprise eight Tesla fixtures and four universal fixtures, in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Residents can also look forward to the opening of West Hollywood Park, said Steve Campbell, director of facilities and recreation services. Construction began on the park in January 2017 to add an aquatic and recreation center, dog parks, green spaces, picnic areas, updated playgrounds and an AIDS memorial.

The 75,000-square-foot park is the largest capital project undertaken by the city, Campbell said. A base opening for the aquatic and recreation center will be held at the end of the year and will make way for new adult and youth leagues, sports clinics, indoor and outdoor fitness classes and the Junior Lifeguard Program.

As the city prepares to open a new amenity, public safety director Kristin Cook said city leaders want to ensure residents are safe. A key concern of residents and business owners is the impact of homelessness, Cook said.

She said the city has recurring and new public safety partnerships and contracted social service partners to help address homelessness within the city.

One such effort is the Mental Evaluation Team, which comprises a specialized deputy and a civilian mental health clinician. Several MET teams are located throughout the county, but one is specifically assigned to and funded by West Hollywood.

The MET team forges partnerships with city contracted social service providers to create a safety net for community members who are experiencing mental health challenges or homelessness, or those who are at risk of homelessness. MET provides community members with mental health support, crisis intervention and psychiatric placement when needed.

“West Hollywood has a long history of utilizing creative solutions and funding robust social services to support the safety of our residents, and we want to continue that,” Cook said.

A recording of the city address is available at youtube.com/wehotv.