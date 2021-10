The Los Angeles Trust for Children’s Health honored former Los Angeles Unified Superintendent Austin Beutner and Dr. Margaret Lynn Yonekura of Dignity Health-California Hospital Medical Center at its first Salute to Student Health on Sept. 30.

More than 200 educators, healthcare professionals, civic leaders and donors attended the gala online and in person at Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles.

“This pandemic has made the need for student health more apparent — and more urgent — than ever,” said Maryjane Puffer, executive director of The L.A. Trust. “Our mission is to bridge health and education to achieve student wellness. I cannot think of two individuals who have done more to achieve this than our two honorees.”

Beutner received The L.A. Trust Visionary Award from Dr. Robert K. Ross, CEO and president of The California Endowment.

“If you wanted to pick a three-year period to be superintendent, you would not have picked the past three years,” Ross said. “Austin brought clear-eyed vision — and steely leadership — to one of the most extraordinary moments in our nation’s history.”

Beutner accepted his award “on behalf of the 86,000 L.A. Unified teachers and staff who work tirelessly every day.”

Beutner said COVID-19 has proven the importance of serving children and families, and highlighted the district’s computer and internet assistance, COVID-19 testing and vaccination operations, and food program, which has served 140 million meals.