The Los Angeles City Council adopted a motion on Oct. 5 by Councilwoman Nithya Raman, 4th District, calling for a strategic plan to streamline approvals for 100% affordable housing.

The shortage of affordable housing in Los Angeles serves as a key contributor to displacement, increasing homelessness, poverty, wealth gaps and racial and economic segregation, Raman said. The motion will create a system to expedite the rate at which affordable housing can be built.

“A minuscule 6% of all housing projects approved in Los Angeles since 2015 have been true affordable housing,” Raman added. “We must encourage the creation of affordable units that can match the scale of need in the city. Making them easier and cheaper to build through a fully streamlined approval process is a critical step in doing so.”

Despite efforts to speed up development of affordable housing, the process of entitling and permitting projects can be lengthy, unpredictable and in direct competition with market rate housing developments. Raman’s motion instructs city departments to create a strategic plan to avoid those obstacles and report back within 90 days. The motion also calls for city departments to explore strategies such as shorter appeal times, modifications to site plan review thresholds and use of an administrative review process for 100% deed-restricted affordable housing projects.

“Councilmember Raman is exactly right, we have to keep looking for every solution that accelerates the creation of affordable and supportive housing,” said Elise Buik, president and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles. “So much of the building cost itself is driven up by approval obstacles and conflicting rules, in turn creating unnecessary and challenging hurdles towards creating more housing.”