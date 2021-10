Registration is open for the 24th annual L.A Cancer Challenge in-person and virtual 5K walk/run to be held on Sunday, Oct. 31. The L.A. Cancer Challenge, hosted and produced by the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research, will be held on UCLA’s Wilson Plaza. Registration is $45 for adults and $25 for youth 11 and under. 425 Westwood Plaza. lacancerchallenge.com.