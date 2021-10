More than 700 Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School students, parents, faculty and staff formed a blue ribbon on Oct. 22 as they traveled through Los Feliz in teal-colored T-shirts during the 48th annual WALK fundraiser.

The event culminated a month of student-led fundraising, which has raised more than $300,000 for Immaculate Heart’s financial aid program, as well as funds for projects to enhance student experiences.

“On behalf of Immaculate Heart, I extend a big thank you to everyone who donated to support our students’ efforts,” Immaculate Heart President Maureen Diekmann said. “More importantly, the energy and enthusiasm that students, faculty and parents experienced being together and having fun was invigorating and heartwarming.”

On the morning of the walk, students gathered on the field for stretching before setting out on a nearly 5-mile journey along the hilly streets surrounding Griffith Park. Some participants ran the course, but most walked in a procession that drew support from passing drivers.

Within a couple of hours, the Immaculate Heart walkers returned to campus where they were greeted by festive music, balloons and banners. Lunch was provided by Pink’s Hot Dogs.

Founded in 1906, Immaculate Heart High School and Middle School educates and empowers young women in sixth through 12th grades on its campus at 5515 Franklin Ave. For information, call (323)461-3651, or visit immaculateheart.org.