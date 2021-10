[Last week] must [have been] a record for the number of letters you got praising your 75th anniversary issue. Well deserved. Keep up the great work.

And, thank you for keeping me informed about the good news, “Work begins on housing project to address homelessness” on page 5. Special praise to the Weingart Towers project that promises to provide high-quality permanent supportive housing for our unhoused residents.

My hat is off to the Weingart Foundation as it works to advance racial, social and economic justice, with special interest in low-cost housing and serving the needs of our homeless population.

George Epstein

Detroit Street