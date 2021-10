Life Group L.A. is holding a webinar titled “COVID-19 & HIV: How Do Supplements and Medications Interact?” on Friday, Oct. 22, from noon to 2 p.m., via Zoom. Nelson Vergel, a 37-year HIV survivor, health author, speaker and advocate, will lead the presentation. Registration is required and an email will be sent with Zoom information at 9 a.m. on Oct. 22. lifegroupla.org/zoom.