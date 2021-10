Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 4 signed Senate Bill 65, the California Momnibus Act, designed to improve maternal and infant outcomes.

Authored by Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley), with support from maternal health and racial justice groups across the state, the bill will improve research and data collection on racial and socio-economic factors that contribute to higher rates of maternal and infant mortality in communities of color.

To close the existing racial gaps in maternal and infant mortality, SB 65 codifies and strengthens the work of the Pregnancy-Associated Mortality Review Committee, which will investigate pregnancy-related deaths and make recommendations on best practices to avoid preventable tragedies.

The bill will also improve data collection in the Fetal and Infant Mortality Review process and create a fund to support the midwifery workforce, upon appropriation from the Legislature.