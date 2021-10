GO Campaign held its 15th annual GO Gala on Oct. 23, hosted by the nonprofit’s global ambassadors Lily Collins, Ewan McGregor and Robert Pattinson.

Founded in 2006, GO Campaign seeks to improve the lives of children around the world through the provision of grants. Since its inception, GO Campaign has helped more than 188,000 children by funding 520 projects in 37 countries.

All funds from this year’s gala will go toward GO Campaign’s efforts for global COVID-19 relief and efforts to achieve racial justice youth in the U.S., as well as education for at-risk children in Africa and Latin America, and girls in Afghanistan.

The gala featured special performances by SIA, Jewel and MILCK, along with appearances by Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton.

For information, visit gocampaign.org.