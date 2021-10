Enjoy “Flickers From the Crypt,” a spooktacular vintage film show on Saturday, Oct. 23, from 7-9 p.m. in the Social Hall at Little White Chapel in Burbank. The evening features a marathon of classic horror movie trailers from the 1930s and 1940s, as well as classic cartoons and a costume contest. General admission is $25. 1711 N. Avon St. brownpapertickets.com/ev-ent/5270343.