The Los Angeles Unified School District Board of Education approved funds on Oct. 12 to start planning a project to modernize the Fairfax High School campus.

The board allocated $1.1 million for the planning phase, which will include a feasibility study. Fairfax High School is among five LAUSD campuses scheduled for major modernization projects. The board also allocated $1.1 million each for Canoga Park High School and Washington Irving Middle School, $800,000 for 32nd Street/USC Magnet Schools and $600,000 for 49th Street Elementary School.

No timeline for the project planning has been established, and the work is likely still years away from starting. LAUSD Board Member Nick Melvoin said it is the first step toward bringing the 97-year-old Fairfax High campus into the 21st century.

“I am thrilled with our selection of Fairfax High for the next phase of major modernization projects in LAUSD,” Melvoin said. “Fairfax has been an important fixture of our district and the surrounding communities for almost 100 years. This will be an exciting opportunity to preserve the historic nature of the campus while creating an up-to-date learning environment for the current generation of students.”

The money will be used to assess conditions at Fairfax High and determine what needs to be upgraded. LAUSD staff will analyze the physical condition of buildings and facilities and recommend the size and scope of work. The initial analysis is anticipated to take approximately one year. The public will also be able to weigh in on the project and provide ideas about what should be included.

The funding comes from bond measures including Measure RR, which was approved in 2020 and will provide $7 billion for campus upgrades districtwide. The projects can include seismic, security and landscaping upgrades; improvements to buildings and classrooms; and the expansion of educational programs. The board will approve funds for the specific projects at a later date.

The outreach will build on specific needs that are identified. The district plans to include families at elementary and middle schools with students who will attend Fairfax High in the future, Melvoin’s spokeswoman, Ally Salvaria, said.

“It’s not going to be quick, but it’s a good first step and it’s exciting for Fairfax,” Salvaria added. “We want to preserve the historic nature of the campus while creating a modern learning environment.”