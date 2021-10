The Broad Stage presents “Duets,” a concert featuring Dianne Reeves, Chucho Valdés and Joe Lovano on Saturday, Oct. 23, at 8 p.m. Jazz vocalist Reeves will join Afro-Cuban jazz artist Valdés and saxophonist Lovano for an evening of duets. Tickets start at $60. 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. (310)434-3200, thebroadstage.org.