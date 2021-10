Hundreds of people participated in the first Tom LaBonge Day of Service on Oct. 9, picking up litter, removing debris and cleaning public spaces. Events were held at Silver Lake Meadow, Fern Dell in Griffith Park, Laurel Canyon Boulevard in North Hollywood, the Watts Tower and Algin Sutton Park on Hoover Street. Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, City Councilmembers Mitch O’Farrell, 13th District, and Nithya Raman, 4th District, and City Attorney Mike Feuer joined volunteers at the events.

The day of service was organized by the Los Angeles Civil + Human Rights and Equity Department and executive director Capri Maddox. It paid homage to the late former Los Angeles City Councilman LaBonge, who died on Jan. 7.

LaBonge represented the Los Angeles City Council’s 4th District from 2001-15 and was known for rolling up his sleeves and getting personally involved with community projects. He frequently drove around the district, helping to clean spaces where trash and debris accumulated.

For information and to sign a memory book for LaBonge, visit bit.ly/RememberLaBonge.