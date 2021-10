The Los Angeles City Council Redistricting Commission approved a final map on Oct. 21 that it plans to submit to the council for review after its final meeting on Oct. 28.

The final map proposes major changes to districts in the local community and puts in question the future of Councilwoman Nithya Raman’s 4th District and Councilman Paul Krekorian’s 2nd District. The redistricting commission created two new districts called “2 or 4” and “4 or 2,” both of which are primarily in the San Fernando Valley, and left it up to the City Council to decide who will represent which district. The council is expected to consider the map beginning on Oct. 29.

The commission’s final map draws the southern boundary of the 4th District along Franklin Avenue in Hollywood and its northern boundary along Sherman Way and Roscoe Boulevard in the San Fernando Valley. The map removes the Miracle Mile, Hancock Park, Windsor Square and Larchmont Village from the 4th District and places them in the 5th District.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell’s 13th District includes most of Hollywood on the new map. It expands west from its present boundary at La Brea Avenue to Fairfax and Laurel avenues, encompassing the neighborhoods north of West Hollywood between Fountain Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard.

The 2nd District, which is currently centered in North Hollywood, would potentially be moved farther west in the San Fernando Valley to include the communities of Canoga Park, Winnetka and Reseda.

Raman was represented on the redistricting commission by former City Councilwoman and current Los Angeles Unified School District Board Member Jackie Goldberg, who said the redistricting process was unfair to people living in the 4th and 2nd Districts. She said it was unprecedented to make such dramatic changes to Raman’s district, particularly because she was elected less than a year ago.

“There is no precedent for stripping a first-term council member from 100% of their constituents, and demographic changes in this city have not necessitated the drastic action this map represents,” Goldberg said.

Not identifying which district would be the 2nd or 4th led to further disenfranchisement of residents, she added.

“I think that probably the biggest problem for me about this whole process was the refusal to label CD 2 and CD 4,” Goldberg said. “It put these district commissioners and constituents at an inherent disadvantage. There was literally nobody advocating unequivocally for these district interests throughout the entire process.”

Raman also criticized the commission’s final map.

“City Council has an opportunity to restore the community’s faith in the redistricting process when the map comes before us,” Raman said in a statement. “I’m gratified that so many Angelenos were activated to speak up to defend their neighborhoods and their rights as voters. The public record is clear, this map has unacceptable inequities and needs to be changed.”