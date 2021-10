For the 14th straight year, COLCOA French Film & Series Festival will host its annual COLCOA High School Screenings program at the DGA Theater Complex.

Beginning on Nov. 2, 3,000 students from 60 schools will participate in the four-day program, which is sponsored by European Languages & Movies in America.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, this year’s screenings will be a hybrid event, welcoming half the usual amount of students to the theaters while making the program available online. Students attending in person will be required to be vaccinated.

This year’s COLCOA High School Screenings featured selection is “Owning It (Les Héritières),” directed by Nolwenn Lemesle and starring Tracy Gotoas, Fanta Kebe, Lucie Fagedet and Déborah François.

The film follows Sanou, a 15- year-old girl from the projects who is about to begin 10th grade at a prestigious Henry IV High School in Paris. Thanks to an equal opportunity program, the promising student has been offered a golden opportunity to attain her dream of one day becoming a renewable energy engineer.

But as courageous as she is, Sanou has her work cut out for her. Not only is she far behind her highly competitive, upper-crust classmates academically, she is from another world. The only Black girl in the entire school, the cultural chasm she must cross is immense. This is a tough-love portrait of a teenage girl struggling to evolve with only hard work and her wits to rely on.

The screenings of “Owning It (Les Héritières)” will be followed by a question-and-answer session with the film’s director and star. The film experience also comes with a curriculum developed by the American Association of Teachers of French for all the students.

“COLCOA’s high school program was designed to bring new audiences to French cinema. Over 14 years, we’ve seen incredible enthusiasm from a wide swath of students from all backgrounds,” said Anouchka van Riel, deputy director. “The high school program is free and will be very meaningful this year as it will be the first time for many students to intermingle with other students from across Southern California since the beginning of the pandemic.

For information, visit colcoa.org.