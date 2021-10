A new branch of CMIT Solutions launched with a party at The Petersen Automotive Museum on Sept. 30.

Guests were taken by private elevator to a red-carpet entrance and champagne reception on the third floor.

After walking through the classic car display while listening to a live, five-piece jazz band, guests ventured onto the outside roof terrace with a 360-degree space bar, DJ and photo booth. The LA Roller girls skated around while guests enjoyed a curated menu of small bites and cocktails.

Ethical hacker Ted Harrington talked to the audience about the importance of cyber security. Guests even the chance to win a Tesla 3 as CMIT partnered with Tesla, popl and Tequila 13 for this event.

CMIT has been ranked number one in its category in Entrepreneur magazine’s Franchise 500 list for the seven consecutive years.

For information, visit cmitsolutions.com.