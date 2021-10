CicLAvia will return to downtown Los Angeles and surrounding neighborhoods for an 11th birthday event celebrating more than a decade of open streets from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Oct. 10.

Inspired by Bogotá, Columbia’s, weekly ciclovía, CicLAvia temporarily closes streets to car traffic and opens them to Angelenos to use as a public park.

Presented by Metro in partnership with the city of L.A., the public will enjoy a six-mile route connecting MacArthur Park, downtown, Chinatown and East L.A. Participants can bike, skate, run, walk, skateboard and spectate.

Throughout the past decade, more than 1.8 million people have enjoyed CicLAvia, with an average of 53,000 participants at each event.

CicLAvia is a free, open event. People of all ages and abilities are welcome to show up at any portion of the route.

For those looking to spice up the route, CicLAvia has partnered with Niantic for Pokemon Go and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite app users to discover special in-game locations.

Birthday dessert pop-ups will be held at Phoenix Bakery in Chinatown, Uli’s Gelato in downtown L.A., Café Dulce in Little Tokyo and La Soledad Bakery in MacArthur Park. Purchase a special CicLAvia birthday treat at each location to receive a different limited edition CicLAvia button.

All hubs will have restrooms, bike parking, bike repair, free water, food trucks and first aid. Catch a free pedicab ride at any hub, and Metro Bikes will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at existing bike share stations along and near the route.

Masks are required, and complimentary masks will be available at information booths.

For those who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccine, drop-in vaccination clinics at the MacArthur Park Hub and Mariachi Plaza Hub will offer doses of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

The Civic Center Hub will feature an art installation, block party and strolling puppeteer. At the Chinatown Hub, guests can learn about the Obama Portraits Tour at LACMA and pick up an art kit.

Participants are reminded to wear a helmet while biking, skateboarding or rollerblading. The CHP booth at the Mariachi Plaza Hub will give out free helmets to anyone under 18 while supplies last.

For information, visit ciclavia.org.